News Briefs

Applications Now Being Accepted for ’23 Quinn Scholarships

Applications for 2023 Michael P. Quinn Scholarships are being accepted through April 15.

All applicants must be a resident of Charlestown for the past five years, as well as a graduate with the Class of 2023

Be advised this scholarship award is for $16,000 for the recipients first year of college only. Applications can be picked up at Guidance Department at Charlestown High School, Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy, the Boys & Girls Club, Charlestown Library, and Malden Catholic High School.

If you have any questions regarding the scholarship, call Ronan J. FitzPatrick at 617-242-5493 or email [email protected]

Michael P. Quinn Dinner Dance Returns April 1

Michael P. Quinn’s mission of assisting the talents youth of our beloved town has been made possible by your continued support.

Preparations are now underway for the 54th annual Michael P. Quinn Dinner Dance on Saturday, April 1, at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St. in Charlestown.

The 2022 Quinn Scholar, Elle M Woods, will be saluted during the Dinner Dance. Elle is a 2022 graduate of Boston Latin School who is matriculating at Northeastern University, Bouve College of Nursing.

Tickets are $ 50 and can be purchased by writing to P.O. Box 290216, Charlestown, MA, 02129; emailing [email protected]; or calling Ronan at 617-242-5493.

Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association announces scholarships

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association has announced that a number of scholarships are available to any Charlestown schoolboy who: is a senior in high school; is a resident of Charlestown; and will be entering college or preparatory or technical school or will be entering the sophomore, junior or senior year in that school.

Applications are available from the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library, the Boys & Girls Club, St. Mary/St. Catherine of Sienna offices, and the St. Francis de Sales office.

Applications must be received no later than March 24.

If you have any questions, call James O’Brien at 617-543-5384.