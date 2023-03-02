Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Buckley Makes Curry College Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates Emma Buckley of Charlestown, MA who was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

About Curry College

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 24 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and fine arts program.

Resident Accepted into Behavioral Health Service Corps

Brianna Dewalt of Charlestown has been accepted into the Behavioral Health Service Corps program at William James College, a school of psychology in Newton, MA. Now in its fourth cohort, this service-learning program was created to address a shortage of skilled workers in the behavioral health field by creating a pipeline of competitively paid, supported, and culturally informed professionals.

During the one-year program, these scholars work in a paid service position with one of several partner behavioral health organizations serving underserved communities in Greater Boston. BHSC scholars also enroll in two courses at the College which can be applied toward a master’s degree. In addition, BHSC graduates may qualify for an annual $15,000 scholarship to a William James College master’s or doctoral program.

Through their fieldwork, mentorship, and classroom training, these professionals move forward with valuable experience as they enter the workforce while the field of behavioral health receives much-needed qualified applicants.

Founded in 1974, William James College is an independent, not-for-profit institution and a leader in educating the next generation of mental health professionals to support the growing and diverse needs of the mental health workforce. Integrating field work with academics, the College prepares students for careers as organizational leaders and behavioral health professionals who are committed to helping the underserved, multicultural populations, children and families, and veterans. William James College alumni can be found making an impact in a variety of settings, including schools, the courts, clinical care facilities, hospitals, the community and the workplace.

Malden Catholic Students From Charlestown Achieve Honor Roll – Second Quarter

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: President’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)

Malden Catholic Honors – QUARTER TWO 2022

President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)

Joseph Brienze IV President’s List Charlestown, MA

Emily Parker President’s List Charlestown, MA

First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)

Gabriela Bethlendy Loscertales First Honors Charlestown, MA

Colin Kyle First Honors Charlestown, MA

Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes)

Nora Reilly Second Honors Charlestown, MA

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curricula is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org/