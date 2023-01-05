Charlestown Sees 10-Percent Spike in Part One Crime in ’22

Charlestown saw a 10-percent spike in Part One crime in 2022 from the previous year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year, 287 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area A-15, compared with 257 during the same timeframe in 2021.

Last year did mark an approximately 13-percent decrease in Part One crime from the five-year average of 330 incidents, however.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide; rape and attempted rape; robbery and attempted robbery; and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary; larceny and attempted larceny; and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

No homicides were reported in Charlestown last year, compared with one in ’21; the five-year average in this category was also one incident.

Two rapes and attempted rapes were reported in ’22, compared to none the previous year, while the five-year average was five incidents in this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a slight decline as the number dropped to 13 from 14 in ’21; the five-year average was 16 in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 18 percent, with 14 in ’22, compared to 17 the year before. Nineteen incidents was the five-year average in this category.

In contrast, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to 22 last year from 21 in ’21, while the five-year average in this category was 30 incidents.

The rate of commercial burglaries doubled last year, with eight incidents, compared to only four in ’21; the five-year average for this category was five incidents.

Residential burglaries were up nearly 32 percent as the number climbed to 25 in ’22 from 19 the previous year, while the five-year average was 24 in this category.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a minor uptick, with 83 incidents in ’22, compared to 82 the previous year; the five-year average in this category was 95 incidents.

Other larcenies were up more than 17 percent as the number climbed to 102 in ’22 from 87 the previous year, while the five-year average was 129 incidents in this category.

Auto theft was up 50 percent as the number climbed to 18 from 12 in ’21; the five-year average in this category was 19 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 2 percent in ‘22 as the number of incidents dropped to 14,863 from 15,087 the previous year.

2022 also saw a more than 10-percent decrease in Part One crime citywide from the five-year average of 16,533 incidents.