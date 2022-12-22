News Briefs

Three-Peat for Charlestown’s Gamble

Brimmer & May Senior, Brian Gamble, finished his career as the most decorated runner in Mass Bay Independent League (MBIL) history. He went undefeated this season, claiming the MBIL Individual Championship, League MVP and All New England honors for the third straight year, along with back-to-back NEPTSA D4 Championships. Brian set 3 course records this season and helped lead the Brimmer Boys to a third straight MBIL team championship. Brian also won the USATF National Youth 5K Championship and the Boston Mayor’s Cup Franklin Park 5K.

A high-honors student and managing editor for the school newspaper, Gamble will run cross country and track at Yale University next year.

Postal Service Ready for The Holidays

At the Postal Service, we know the holidays are a hectic time of year. To make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at Post Offices across the nation.

Select Postal facilities in the Massachusetts / Rhode Island District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. Customers may click this link 2022 USPS Post Office Holiday Closings & Hours | USPS for the USPS holiday service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a Post Office near you to see the available services and holiday hours.

The Postal Service is focused on delivering for our nation this holiday season.

The MA / RI District serves ZIP Codes 010 through 029.