Maryann ‘Mimi’ (Dowd) Wrenn: Director of the Charlestown Community Center

Director Of The Charlestown Community Center, Maryann “Mimi” (Dowd) Wrenn, a lifelong resident of Charlestown, entered into eternal life suddenly on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was 57 years of age.

Mimi was born in Boston on September 13, 1965, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Dowd. She grew up in Charlestown and was educated at St. Benedict’s Parochial School (Little Flower) in Somerville and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1984. Mimi was a dedicated “Townie” through and through during her life, always involved in so many affairs and activities throughout her beloved Charlestown giving her time to so many whether it was volunteering at the Charlestown Food Pantry with The Brownbag Program, the Charlestown Teen Center and the Girls Center. For all her work and dedication to Charlestown throughout so many years of her young life, Mimi rose to the position of Director Of The Charlestown Community Center which she has held for the past few years and oversees the many projects that take place concerning the people of the community. She has dedicated herself tirelessly and to make sure the many people of Charlestown who are in need are taken care properly. Mimi was also President of The Charlestown Old Schoolgirls Association and a member of The Daughters of Isabella # 1 and CHAD (Charlestown Against Drugs).

Mimi was very proud of her family and extended family and she cherished those special moments she shared with her husband and three sons. She loved life and always held the people of Charlestown close to her heart with her work ethic.

Mimi is the loving wife of 30 years to Paul J. Wrenn. She is the devoted mother to Paul M. Wrenn, Patrick D. Wrenn and Sean R. Wrenn. She is the beloved niece of Jane McLaughlin, Marie Marsden, Joan Connors and Brenda Dowd. She is the beloved daughter-in-law of Daniel and Amy Wrenn. She is the beloved sister-in-law of Danny Wrenn and his wife Patty, Carolyn Shannon and her late husband Danny, Kathleen Noonan and her husband Danny, Joe Wrenn and his wife Amy and Suzanne Fogarty and her husband Stephen. She is also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her burial took place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Mimi’s name to The Old Charlestown Schoolgirls Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 290276, Charlestown, Mass. 02129.