Public Invited to USS Constitution’s Annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony

The public is invited to attend USS Constitution’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the ship.

The free event will include a visit and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, holiday music, ship tours, and remarks from the ship’s commanding officer.

Guests are invited to view the ship’s gun firing in observance of evening colors, a ceremony for lowering the American Flag on the ship at sunset, which will be at 4:13 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. and photos with Santa Claus will be available after the ceremony.

Entry to board USS Constitution will end at 5 p.m. and guests will be permitted to remain on the ship for free tours until 6 p.m.

USS Constitution is open to free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The USS Constitution Museum is currently open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.