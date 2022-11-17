Thanksgiving Meal Distribution for Charlestown Residents

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On Thursday, November 17, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., NEW Health Charlestown, on 15 Tufts St., will host a complimentary distribution of fully-prepared Thanksgiving meals to enjoy this season. Community members and patients had an opportunity to sign up in advance at the health center and will receive their meals this day. The meals will include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pie.

The Community Fridge is also located at NEW Health Charlestown, just outside the health center and is open at all times, stocked with free, healthy food for everyone in need. Throughout the month of November, NEW Health has initiated a #fillthefridge campaign. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Charlestown Community Fridge, the goal is to make sure the fridge is filled every day through Nov. 30 to combat food insecurity at a critical time for many families. NEW Health is asking residents to fill the fridge one day, post it on social media with #fillthefridge, and tag a friend to keep the chain going. If anyone is unable to donate food, they can consider making a monetary donation online.

Acceptable Community Fridge food donations include: whole fruits and vegetables, commercially packaged refrigerated foods (eggs, milk, cheese, butter, tortillas, bread, bagged salad, etc.), and commercially packaged frozen foods (vegetables, fruits, prepared meals, etc.).

NEW Health’s Food Insecurity Program, serving both its North End and Charlestown sites, was established in 2016. NEW Health is Charlestown’s first full-service health center and is committed to improving the quality of health and life for its over 5,000 patients in the neighborhood. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, NEW Health has increased its food insecurity efforts and with the help of the community, has been able to serve over 100 families per month.