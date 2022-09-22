News Briefs

Blessing of the Animals Oct. 2

The blessing of the animals will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Training Field on Winthrop Street in Charlestown. All animals may attend and must be on a leash or in a container. The event will begin at noon and local clergy will conduct the service.

Catholic Faith Classes Start Oct. 2

Classes at St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish for those who want to know more about the Catholic faith and perhaps become Catholic or for those who were baptized Catholic but never received the Sacraments of Eucharist and Confirmation begin on Monday, October 2nd at St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish. For more information and to register, please contact Sr. Nancy at 617-242-4664 or [email protected]

St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena’s Women’s Faith Sharing group resumes on Wednesday, October 5th at 6:30. We will have a hybrid model of women who will join us in person and those who will join via Zoom. For more information and to register, please contact Sr. Nancy at 617-242-4664 or [email protected]

Detour on Medford Street

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing temporary lane closures northbound on Medford Street at the intersection with Somerville Avenue in Somerville. A full-time (24/7) temporary detour will be installed.

The detour route is as follows:

• Drivers will be directed to take a left on South Street,

• Then take a right on Windsor Street.

• From Windsor Street, take a left on Windsor Place,

• Then take a right on Webster Avenue.

• Drivers will then take a right on Prospect Street to Washington Street to Route 28

These temporary traffic impacts are necessary to allow construction crews to install a City of Somerville 42-inch sewer main. The work is being conducted as part of a State Highway Access Permitted Utility Project on Somerville Ave. and Medford Street.

Signs, traffic control devices, detours and law enforcement details will be used to guide drivers through or around the work zones.

MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through or around the work zones and to allow for extra time through this area.

All work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road