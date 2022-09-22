CNC Corner

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday October 4, 2022 The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday October 4, 2022, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Representatives from St. Francis House, the Planning Office for Urban Affairs for the Archdiocese of Boston, and the YMCA will discuss their plans for the Constitution Inn/YMCA building in the Navy Yard and answer questions from the CNC and the community. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]