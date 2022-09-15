BPD: Charlestown sees 11-perecnt spike in Part One crime from last year

With the summer of ’22 on the books, Charlestown had seen an 11-percent increase in Part One crime from the previous year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 4 of this year, 194 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area A-15, as opposed to 174 Part One crime incidents during the same timeframe last year.

Part One Crime includes violent crimes (homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

No homicides have been reported this year, compared to one in 2021. (The five-year average in the district is also one incident in this category.)

Conversely, one rape or attempted has been reported in 2022, compared to none last year. (The five-year average for the district is four in this category.)

The number of robberies and attempted robberies doubled, with 12 this year as opposed to six in 2021. (The five-year average for the district was 12 in this category.)

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down 20 percent as the number fell to 12 from 15 last year. (The five-year average for the district was 14 in this category.)

Likewise, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down 20 percent as the number fell to 12 from 15 last year. (The five-year average for the district was 22 in this category.)

Commercial burglaries tripled, with six this year, compared to two in 2021. (The five-year average for the district was three incidents in this category.)

Residential burglaries saw a minor uptick as the number climbed to 13 from 12 last year. (The five-year average for the district was 18 in this category.)

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up almost 38 precent, with 66 this year, compared to 48 in 2021. (The five-year average for the district was 58 in this category.)

In contrast, other larcenies were down nearly 9 percent as the number fell to 61 from 67 last year. (The five-year average for this district was 95 in this category.)

Auto theft was up nearly 38 precent, with 11 incidents this year, compared to eight in 2021. (The five-year average for the district was 15 in this category.)

Citywide, Part One crime saw a 1-percent increase as the number climbed to 10,066 from 9,815 last year. (The five-year average for Part One crime was 11,048 incidents citywide.)