Boston Voters Let Their Preferences Be Heard

The Massachusetts primary election took place on Sept. 6, which included races for governor, lieutenant governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Representatives in Congress, and Governor’s Council, as well as several State. Rep. and Senate seats, many of which were uncontested.

According to unofficial election results from the City of Boston at press time, Democratic candidate and current Attorney General Maura Healey came out on top in the city, receiving 58,749 votes over current State Rep. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who dropped out of the race earlier this summer. Her name remained on the ballot, and she earned 14,471 votes citywide.

Democratic Candidate for Governor Maura Healey.

Republican candidate and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl will be that party’s nominee, garnering 4,123 votes over his opponent Chris Doughty’s 3,220 in the City of Boston.

Incumbent Republican Governor Charlie Baker announced that he would not be running.

In the Lieutenant Governor race, current Salem mayor Kim Driscoll won the Democratic nomination with 33,507 votes citywide. Tami Gouveia earned 16,958 votes, while Eric Lesser got 16,444.

On the Republican side, Leah Allen was victorious over Kate Campanale, having earned 3,383 votes over Campanale’s 3,146.

Andrea Campbell secured the Democratic nomination for Attorney General with 50,019 votes citywide. This was a large margin over her opponents Shannon Liss-Riordan, who is a labor attorney and earned 16,540 votes, and Quentin Palfrey, who had dropped out of the race but was still on the ballot. After dropping out, Palfrey endorsed Campbell, and earned 6,093 votes.

Campbell will go up against Republican James McMahon, who ran unopposed and garnered 5,490 votes citywide.

Incumbent William Galvin was victorious over Tanisha Sullivan, who is the president of the NAACP Boston Branch, for the Democratic Secretary of State nomination, having earned 40,684 votes over Sullivan’s 32,643. On the Republican side, Rayla Campbell ran unopposed and earned 5,209 votes.

Incumbent Democrat Deborah Goldberg ran unopposed for the Treasurer seat and earned 57,583 votes. No Republican candidates ran, but 1,130 write-in votes were cast on Republican ballots.

For Auditor, Democrat Christopher Dempsey beat opponent Diana DiZoglio in Boston, but not statewide. He earned 37,545 votes citywide, and DiZoglio earned 27,893. Republican Anthony Amore garnered 4,968 votes in Boston. DiZoglio was the overall winner statewide and will face Amore in the general election.

In the contentious Suffolk County District Attorney race, incumbent Democrat Kevin Hayden came out on top with 36,948 votes citywide over City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo’s 32,004 votes. No Republican candidate ran for the District Attorney seat, but 1,229 write-in votes were cast on Republican ballots.

For Suffolk County Sheriff, incumbent Democrat Steven Tompkins was victorious over Sandy Zamor-Calixte, earning 38,513 votes over Zamor-Calixte’s 26,940 votes. No Republican candidates ran for this seat, but 1,247 write-in votes were cast on Republican ballots.

For Representative in Congress for the 7th District, incumbent Democrat Ayanna Pressley garnered 42,383 votes district-wide, while Republican Donnie Palmer garnered 2,425 votes. Both candidates ran unopposed within their parties.

For Governor’s Council in the 6th district, incumbent Terrence Kennedy garnered 8,249 votes district-wide. He ran unopposed, and no Republican candidate ran, but 189 write-in votes were submitted on Republican ballots.

Incumbent State Senator Sal DiDomenico, who is a Democrat and represents the Middlesex & Suffolk District, ran unopposed and garnered 2,090 votes district-wide. No Republican candidate ran for the seat, but 32 write-in votes were cast on Republican ballots.

Incumbent State Rep. Dan Ryan, who represents the Second Suffolk District, ran unopposed as a Democrat, garnering 4,463 votes district-wide. No Republican candidate ran for this seat, but 28 write-in votes were cast district-wide on Republican ballots.

The Massachusetts General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8.