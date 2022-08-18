Pier 5 Association Announces Two New Board Members

The Pier 5 Association is pleased to announce the addition of two new Board members. We welcome their commitment and expertise in reaching our goal of transforming the historic Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard into an open space public park for everyone.

Dr. Ricky S. Stern is the Founder and Executive Director of “e” inc., the Charlestown-based non-proﬁt environment science learning and action center which serves thousands of children and youth across the Metro area. Dr. Stern holds a music BA from SUNY Binghamton, an Arts Therapies MA from NYU, an MA-Human Development and Ed.D. in Human Development and Psychology with a minor concentration in Evolutionary Biology from Harvard in 2002.

Dr. Stern is the Founder of three non-proﬁts. (1) A local organization in her hometown called Sustainable Sharon Coalition, devoted to ongoing efforts to raise the level of sustainable outcomes and protections within the town of Sharon (3-years). (2) A non-proﬁt dedicated to the arts therapies and psychology (leadership-12 years) serving children, youth, and elder adults in urban sites in the City of Boston.

Post-Harvard, Dr. Stern founded “e” inc. – a science education non-proﬁt that brings the science of the planet and the skills to make a difference, to schools, after schools, and youth teams. All “e” inc. teaching results in student-led action activities in classrooms, after schools, Green Teams, and youth programs across all programs.

The addition of Dr. Stern to our Board will help us to reach one of our stated goals of providing scientiﬁc programming on a newly redesigned Pier 5 for Boston’s children.

Attorney Anthony Troiano has been practicing law in the metro-Boston area since 1990. He has a diverse background in numerous areas of law ranging from Real Estate and Business Law to Personal Injury Law and Wills/Trusts. Attorney Troiano has concentrated in residential real estate conveyancing and its related issues of title review and examination.

Since 1996, he has managed his own law ﬁrm, Anthony Troiano III P.C., located here in Charlestown, representing buyers, sellers and currently more than forty local, regional and national mortgage lenders in residential transactions. Tony received his J.D. from Suffolk Law School in 1990 and has a B.S. in Finance from Providence College, Class of 1987.