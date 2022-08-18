Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Huang Named to Dean’s List at Tufts University

Tufts University student Lina Huang, of Charlestown, class of 2022, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Huang is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean’s List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.

