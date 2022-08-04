Final Summer Festival Happening on August 13

The City of Malden has announced the musical line up for the final Summer Festival on August 13. Taking place between 12-4PM in Malden Center, Pleasant and Exchange Streets transform into an open-air market that features artists and artisans, vintage clothing stores, a farmers market, and much more. The main stage located on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Streets — the line-up for August 13 features a musically diverse mix of bands.

12:00 p.m. – The Mark Cataldo Quartet

1:00 p.m. – Grupo Fantasia

2:00 p.m. – The Reminisants

3:00 p.m. – Borderline

In addition, August 13th will also be the date of the next Murder at the Malden Bank Pub Crawl. With three straight sell outs, this one-of-a-kind interactive game has proven to be a genuine crowd pleaser! Based upon the actual locations from the first bank robbery murder in the United States, the easy 17-minute walk takes you to multiple dining and drinking establishments connected to the murder of a member of the esteemed Converse family. At each location you will encounter interesting characters who will present you with challenges and puzzles to unlock the mystery behind the 1863 murder. Visit www.MaldenGamingDistrict.com for tickets and more information.

Located next to the Malden Center MBTA Orange Line station, the area is also home to Malden’s Gaming District. This is the place to go if you want to quest at Boda Borg, conduct a science experiment that is a lot like mini-golf, play and stock up on Magic cards, shoot some billiards, try a racing simulator or sing your heart out at Karaoke. Easily accessible by Orange Line, but FREE Parking is available at both City garages at 170 Centre Street or 7 Jackson Street. These events are sponsored by the Office of Mayor Gary Christenson.