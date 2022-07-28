Comments Sought for Development at 40 Roland St.

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) is seeking comments from the public about the new development being planned at 40 Roland Street in Charlestown.

The project proposes approximately 767,723 gross floor area of new lab/office, residential, and retail development. There are 122 residential units proposed in the four new buildings that will range in height from six to nine stories with 327 vehicle parking spaces and 441 bicycle parking spaces. The development will be sited on land totaling 193,607 square feet, or more than four acres.

The public is encouraged to submit comments about the proposed project. The current comment period opens today and runs through August 26, 2022, and could be extended if necessary.

After the conclusion of the comment period, BPDA staff will review the feedback and determine the next steps. Proposed projects often go through multiple rounds of review.

The BPDA will be hosting a virtual public meeting on August 8, from 6-8 p.m. in connection with the Project Notification Form and Supplemental Information filing associated with the 40 Roland Street project.

To participate, please register in advance for this meeting through the following link:

bit.ly/3z6W8UE

Meeting ID: 160 029 7358

Toll Free: 833 568 8864

For all questions or concerns, about the comment period, residents are encouraged to contact [email protected]