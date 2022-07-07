Charlestown Sees 8-Percent Increase in Part One Crime

With the first six months of 2022 on the books, Charlestown had seen an 8-percent increase in Part One crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 148 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area 15 (Charlestown) between Jan. 1 and July 3 of this year as opposed to 137 during the same timeframe in 2021. This year has seen an approximately 11-percent decrease in the five-year average of 167 Part One crime incidents, however.

(Part One Crime includes violent crimes [homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault], as well as property crimes [burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft.])

No homicides have been reported this year, compared to one last year. One incident was also the five-year average in this category.

Conversely, there has been one rape or attempted rape this year, compared to none in 2021. Three incidents was the five-year average in this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a 140-percent increase as the number climbed to 12 from five last year. This year has also seen a 20-percent increase from the five-year average of 10 incidents in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault saw a minor reduction as the number dropped to 12 from 11 in 2021. But this was up slightly from the five-year average of 10 incidents in this category.

Likewise, the number of non-domestic aggravated assaults dropped to 10 from 11 last year, which was also a more than 44-percent decrease from the five-year average of 18 incidents in this category.

Commercial burglaries were up 150 percent as the number climbed to five from two in 2021. Two incidents was also the five-year average in this category.

Residential burglaries, on the other hand, were down around 33 percent, with eight this year, compared to 12 last year. This year has also seen around a 38-percent drop from the five-year average of 13 incidents in this category.

Larcenies from a motor vehicle saw about a 21-percent spike as the number climbed to 46 from 38 in 2021. Forty-six incidents was the five-year average in this category as well.

Other larcenies were down slightly, with 48 this year, compared to 50 last year. This year has also seen a 25-percent drop from the five-year average of 64 incidents in this category.

Auto theft saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to seven from six in 2021. But this year has also seen a nearly 42-percent reduction from the five-year average of 12 incidents in this category.

Citywide, Part One crime is up 3 percent as the number of incidents climbed to 7,098 from 6,910 last year. But this year has still seen a nearly 9-percent decrease from the five-year average of 7,792 Part One crime incidents across the city.