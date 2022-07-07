Charlestown’s Community Engagement OfficeCaps Off Successful Senior Walking Program

Community Engagement officers from Charlestown’s A-15 police station recently teamed up with Charlestown’s Golden Age program to get more seniors in the neighborhood out of their homes and lead an active lifestyle.

The police station and Golden Age created a walking group, dubbed the ‘Walk the Beat Group’, that attracted over 60 seniors from Charlestown each Wednesday.

attracted over 60 seniors from Charlestown each Wednesday. This season’s program capped off with a trip to the Swan Boats and a visit to the State House where the seniors were given a tour of the building followed by a luncheon hosted by Rep. Dan Ryan.

The Walking Wednesdays program started in the fall of 2021 with the hope of building relationships not only with the police but friendships with each other.

“We wanted to be able to connect with our seniors after the pandemic,” said Charlestown’s Community Service Officer Chrissy Vraibel. “Along the way, we developed amazing partners, City of Boston Credit Union, BPD Runners Club, Starbucks, Warren Tavern, USS Constitution, Age Strong, Parks Dept., BCYF as well as the Mayor’s office, Neighborhood Services,City Councilors and our state representative.”

The walkers met every Wednesday at A-15 police station rain or shine.

“When the weather wasn’t our friend the seniors would do crafts at the station,” said Vraibel.

Vraibel said the group’s final walk for the season ended in Boston’s beautiful Public Gardens.

“The Paget Family hosted the seniors for a ride on the Swan Boats,” said Vraibel. “The trip to the swan boats was followed by a personal tour of the State House and lunch reception hosted by Rep. Dan Ryan and his amazing team.”

Rep. Ryan said, “I’m always pleased to invite my constituents, neighbors and friends into the State House. To have the Walk the Beat group join us was extra special. The connection between our local residents, our friends in the Boston Police Department and our state legislature is really what we celebrate on July 4th. Government of, for and by the people.”

Vraibel said the walking group will resume in the Fall 2022 and can reach out to her for more information about this program at 617-343-4627 or at [email protected] Seniors can also contact Lauren Woods at 857-337-9441.

Vraibel also announced this week that the Judy Evers Community Room at Charlestown Police Station is open and can be reserved by community members.

If you are interested in reserving the room, again, contact Vraibel at 617-343-4627 or [email protected]