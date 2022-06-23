USS Constitution Completes Underway Honoring Vietnam War Veterans

USS Constitution went underway from Charlestown Navy Yard, Massachusetts, June 17, to honor Vietnam War veterans.

Over 300 Vietnam War veterans and their families embarked aboard Old Ironsides as she cruised into Boston Harbor.

USS Constitution conducted a 21-gun salute by Castle Island.

USS Constitution fired an additional 17-gun salute as she passed U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston, the former site of the Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

The event was held as part of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration works to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, their families, domestic supporters, and American allies who contributed to the war effort.

By presidential proclamations on May 25, 2012, November 20, 2017, and March 28, 2022, the Commemoration extends from Memorial Day 2012 through Veterans Day 2025.

More than 12,000 Commemorative Partners have helped America publicly thank and honor 3.1 million Vietnam veterans and their families during nearly 22,000 ceremonies across the country.

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are 6.2 million U.S. Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, along with 9 million families of those who served on active duty from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of assigned location.

USS Constitution will reopen for free public visitation, today June 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

USS Constitution is open to free public visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The USS Constitution Museum is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.