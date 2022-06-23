Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Drops

Charlestown’s weekly COVID positive test rate dropped once again according to the latest data by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

Last week, 360 Charlestown residents were tested for the virus last week and 8.9 percent were positive–this was a 26 percent increase from the 12 percent that tested positive between June 6 and June 13.

Thirty two Charlestown residents contracted the virus between June 13 and June 20 there have now been 11,247 confirmed cases in the neighborhood since the start of the pandemic.

Boston’s citywide weekly positive test rate decreased last week

According to the BPHC, 14,523 Boston residents tested citywide and 7.7 percent were positive—a 19 percent decrease from the 9.5 percent that tested positive between June 6 and June 13.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.4 percent last week and went from 191,740 to 192,591 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. There were three additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total number of COVID deaths is now at 1,478.