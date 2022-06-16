Police Release Photos of Individuals, Motor Vehicle Connected to Charlestown Shooting

The joy and excitement of Charlestown High School’s graduation was cut short by gunfire Monday as students and families ran for cover as gunfire erupted across the street from the school’s commencement exercises. Boston Police say the gunfire was in no way connected to Monday’s high school graduation and released photos Tuesday of multiple individuals and a motor vehicle they believe is connected to Monday afternoon’s shooting. With the recent mass school shooting still in Uvalde last month fresh in everyone’s mind, the sound of gunfire near Charlestown High’s graduation ceremony left many traumatized. “All I heard was a ‘pop’ but when I heard the second shot, everyone started running to the front. I got down and grabbed my sister as soon as I could,” Ossie Hughes told reporters after the incident. Hughes was among the hundreds of graduates on hand Monday to receive her diploma. “Everyone started evacuating immediately. There were people jumping the fence. It was really traumatizing.” The shooting occurred at Walford Way and Polk Street just before 4 pm Monday. When police arrived they located ballistic evidence and damage to two parked motor vehicles as well as an apartment on Polk Street. Detectives assigned to District A-15 (Charlestown) are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact (617) 343-4571. “Bullets fired from illegal guns wound our society just as they wound and kill the people who comprise it,” said Suffolk County DA Kevin Hatden. “Monday’s broad-daylight shooting near Charlestown High School, just as students, teachers and parents were gathering for a graduation event, is yet another example of the perilous combination of too many illegal guns and too many people willing to use them–anywhere, anytime. I’m calling again for all of us, from every facet of society, to join the effort against this pervasive menace.” A statement released by Boston Public Schools after the incident said, “Our graduation celebrations are deeply personal to us and it’s devastating that senseless acts of violence in the community interrupted what was meant to be a joyous occasion. Our students and their families work incredibly hard to reach this moment and to start their journeys after graduation. We are very proud of this class that has been through so much and yet they persevered. Many thanks to our Charlestown community for coming together and taking care of each other during this time.” Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.