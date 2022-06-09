Free Children’s Arts & Crafts Workshops Begin July 5

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s annual ParkARTS participatory program is pleased to announce the return of its series of Arts & Crafts Workshops giving children the opportunity to express their creativity while working on fun projects with local artists. From East Boston to West Roxbury, kids ages three to ten can enjoy a wide variety of arts and crafts activities at the workshops held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in parks across the city.

Participation is free and all materials are provided, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of eight or more must pre-register by calling the Parks Department at (617) 961-3082 or emailing [email protected] In addition, the Marionette Puppet Show series will return in July and August at 11 a.m. at various children’s workshops. See Boston’s parks come alive with Rosalita’s Puppets featuring marionettes made by professional actor-puppeteer Charlotte Anne Dore.

Arts and Crafts Workshops dates and locations are as follows, 10 a.m. to 12 noon:

Thursdays, July 21 & 28

Doherty Playground, Charlestown

Tuesdays, August 2 & 9

Harvard Mall, Charlestown

Thursdays, August 4 & 11

Langone Park/Puopolo Playground, North End

Rosalita’s Puppets Marionette Performances are at 11 a.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, July 21, Doherty Playground, Charlestown

For more information and updates on possible weather cancellations, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, on our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting www.boston.gov/parks.