Councilor Coletta Announced Elvira Mora Will Join her Staff as Director of Civic Organizing

This week District 1 Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta announced the appointment of Elvira Mora, who served as Coletta’s campaign manager during her successful bid for the District 1 City Council seat, as her new Director of Civic Organizing.

“I’m deeply honored to continue to work with newly elected Councilor Coletta to serve East Boston, Charlestown and the North End,” said Mora. “I have been blessed to work with Councilor Coletta in building and mobilizing a broad coalition of community members, organizations, and residents of all backgrounds across the district. I have seen firsthand Councilor Coletta’s passion and commitment to these communities. Together, we will center community voices to ensure that all individuals from all walks of life throughout district one are truly represented.”

Mora was born and raised in Boston where she grew up with her immigrant parents and older brother.

“She credits her family’s steadfast belief in the importance of family, hard work, and community for guiding her towards public service,” said Coletta.

Mora’s late father immigrated to the United States from Ecuador in 1980, and worked for many years as a housekeeper at an East Boston hotel near Logan International Airport until retirement. Her mother, who also emigrated from Ecuador, has been a Boston Public Schools teacher for over 27 years.

Mora attended a local parochial school before being admitted to Boston Latin Academy in the seventh grade and eventually Suffolk University for her undergraduate education.

“As a native Bostonian, she intimately understands the unique challenges and hardships faced by all of Boston’s residents, particularly the difficulties that immigrants living in Boston encounter daily,” said Coletta.

Coletta added that as her campaign manager Mora, “Fostered stronger bonds with public officials, community leaders, and devoted members of our communities to champion the same goal: to make Boston the best city for all its residents through bold, progressive, and innovative ideas.”

Outside of City Hall, Mora can be found traveling with family, and their cat Penny, and cooking delicious Ecuadorian food while learning new recipes from around the world.

Coletta also announced the appointment of Sebastian Para as her newly hired East Boston Liaison and Eva Scapicchio, daughter of former District 1 City Councilor Paul Scapicchio, will join as her office’s North End Liaison.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Elvira, Sebastian and Eva join my office,” said Councilor Coletta. “Each individual brings key credentials, experience and passion for communities within District One. They all have the skill set for this moment to ensure that together, we are building an energetic and inclusive community across the district.”