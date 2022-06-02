Bunker Hill Associates Announce Parade Week Events

After two long years deprived of a parade, Charlestown eagerly awaits the return of the Bunker Hill Day Parade this June 12th, commemorating the 247th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill. This year, with the sponsorship of the City of Boston Credit Union, the Bunker Hill Associates (BHA) have stacked the schedule with events for Charlestown residents of all ages leading up to the parade. For the full list of events and details, please visit www.bhassociates.org/events.

To kick off Charlestown Parade Week on Sunday, June 5th, please join the BHA at the USS Constitution in the Navy Yard @ 10am as we will be raising the Bunker Hill Flag, to pay tribute to all the forgotten patriots who died in the Battle of Bunker Hill and to honor the 1st female USS Constitution Commander, Billie Farrell. We will be joined by newly elected City Councilor, Gabriela Coletta. The day will include a speaking program followed by coffee, treats and activities at the Constitution Museum.

On Monday, June 6th, please walk with us in the Charlestown Pride March Against Drugs, in memory of Michael Charbonnier and Billy Boyle. The march will start at Area-15 and finish at the Kennedy Center to be followed by family activities in the Kennedy Center Park.

Tuesday, June 7th, is the 8th Annual Peter Looney Night. Sponsored by the BHA, City of Boston Credit Union and Councilor Gabriela Coletta, the night will include DJs, characters, pizza, and a dedication to our dear friend Billy Boyle. The event starts @ 6pm at Peter Looney Park on Union Street.

On Thursday night (June 9th), the BHA invite all the talented youth of Charlestown to participate in the annual “Charlestown’s Got Talent” show at the Knights of Columbus @ 6pm on Medford Street.

To close out the week’s festivities will be the world-famous Edna Kelly’s Doll Carriage Parade, sponsored by the City of Boston Credit Union and the David M. Whelan Scholarship. One of the oldest traditions in Charlestown, second only to the parade itself, the Doll Carriage Parade has gone on for almost 80 years. Join us at the Training Field on Saturday June 11th @ 10am and bring your most fabulous, decorative doll carriage. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume.

Please register online at the BHA website. And be sure to swing your carriages by the Bunker Hill Day Market, sponsored by All Roads Charlestown to learn about and support all the wonderful local businesses and shops that keep Charlestown buzzing.

Other events include Mayor Wu’s Age Strong Luncheon and Bingo, Bunker Hill Associates Family Feud, and the Annual Chief Marshall Banquet. For more information on any events or to volunteer, please visit www.bhassociates.org. We look forward to seeing you all again and Happy Bunker Hill Day, Charlestown.