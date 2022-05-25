Two Charlestown High School Students Arraigned on Gun Charges

Two Charlestown High School students were arrested last Thursday after two guns were seized at the school.

The 13-year-old was arraigned the afternoon of the incident while the 17-year-old was arraigned Friday. be arraigned tomorrow.

The 13-year-old was charged with delinquency to wit unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 17-year-old was ordered held without bail in Boston Juvenile Court pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 1 due to a previous gun charge. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm not at work or home and illegal possession of ammunition. According to the Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office the request for the dangerousness hearing was based on an existing open gun case predating the incident at the school.

“The guns seized in Charlestown High School present yet another reminder that this is not just a problem for police or for prosecutors or for school staff,” said DA Hayden. “It’s a problem for all of society, a problem that demands discussion in boardrooms and backyards and everywhere in between. We’re seeing too many guns and people too willing to use them. Solving the problem rests with all of us.”

The school was placed in ‘safe mood’ after police were called just after 10 am last Thursday. After the two teens were arrested a Boston Police K-9 unit performed a sweep of Charlestown High.

“This incident represents a serious security breach that will not be tolerated,” said Boston Public School officials in a statement. “We are grateful no one was hurt and we want to ensure students get all of the support they require. Our schools must be safe learning environments where students and staff feel secure. We are working in collaboration with the Boston Police and BPS Safety Services to ensure the safety of this community. Over the next few days, additional adult and safety personnel will be present at the school. We understand that incidents such as these cause concern and raise anxiety for students and parents alike. We encourage anyone who does not feel safe for any reason to tell their school leader or another trusted adult.”