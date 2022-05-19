Letter to the Editor

Editorials

Thank You to the Old Charlestown Schoolboys

To the Editor,

Thank you to the Old Charlestown Schoolboy’s Association for awarding me with the Robert Flynn Memorial Scholarship.  I am honored to receive this scholarship which will once again be put towards good use as I enter my third year  of college at U-Mass Amherst Isenberg School of Business.  The generosity of your Association helps so many in the Charlestown community of which I am proud to be a part of.   

Best,

Joseph N. Flanagan

Thank You, Old Charlestown Schoolboys

To the Editor,

Thank you to the Old Charlestown Schoolboy’s Association for awarding me the Palledoes Athletic / William Powers Scholarship. This Scholarship will help to alleviate my tuition expense at Louisiana State University. As higher education costs continue to increase; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I am blessed to be part of such an amazing community. 

Best,

John C. Flanagan

