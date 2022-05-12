Pier 5 Association Hosts Successful Pier 5 Earth Day

Pier 5 Association was delighted to host a successful Pier 5 Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 from noon to 3:00 PM. Charlestown is one of Boston’s most at-risk neighborhoods to sea level rise, with one of the lowest open space and greenspaces. Pier 5 provides the opportunity for a Head of The Harbor Park that can be open to all for recreation, relaxation, and learning about our history and blue and green environment in a living classroom.

We are grateful for the support and participation of our partners:

Our Sign In Table Team: Rosemary Kverek and Mary Lou Matherwiez, Allo Playspace and Montessori School, Artwork From Warren Prescott School and Teacher Lauren Wells, Bi-Valve and Navigation Table with former Coast Guard Cadet Bob Donahue, Bootstrap Compost: Seth Eggleston, Boston Fire Department for bringing a firetruck, their interactive displays and fire hats for the children, with thanks to Commissioner Dempsey, Lieutenant Henry Perkins, Fire Education Officer as well as other Fire Officers, Bruce’s Fun Company, The Bubble Man, Charlestown Mothers Association Book Exchange, Charlestown Public Library, Children’s Book Author Jerry Pallotta and CB Books, Courageous Sailing Center, Cycleboat Boston: Free rides provided by Captain Ed Cardinali and assistance from First Mate Rosie Cardinali, Doghouse All Stars Band, East Boston Eastie Farms and Kannan Thiruvengadam, and Gail Miller, E-inc and Dr. Ricky Stern, Floodware Flood maps, Emerson Student Journalist video reporter, Payton Cavanaugh, Harvest On Vine Food Pantry: Marian Tse, Mary Ann Foley, Steve Forss, Deirdre Carty, Donna Lecam and Peter Lecam, Establishments that donated to the Harvest on Vine raffle prizes: Tatte Bakery & Cafe’; Brewer’s Fork; Pier 6; Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen; Monument Tavern; Place and Gather; Junebug; Fig’s; Emack and Bolio’s…And all the attendees that contributed to the Raffle, Hood Ice Cream, Jennifer from Creative Chica Face Painting, Landry’s Bike Shop, Market Basket, Chelsea for Mollusk Donation, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayor Wu’s Youth Council Ambassador Christine Maher and Boston Latin School Student Molly McGuinness, Nira Pilowada and US Veg Corp, Paul and Rachel Revere, Recycled Book Mark Table and Volunteers: Laurie Nee, Toby Goldstein, Mia Forsberg, St. John’s Episcopal Church Charlestown, Elected Officials: Our City Councilor at Large Ruthzee Louijeune; Representative Dan Ryan’s Office; and District One City Council Candidates Tania Del Rio and Gabriela Coletta for their support , Volunteers and Supporters: JoAnne Spillane, Michael Kelleher Peggy Tonelli, Terri Brogan, Jean Hackett, Mark Manley, Christine Colley, Stephanie Poster, Teri Michelini, Ken Murray, Maureen Reilly, Darcie Spence, Cathy Su, Kathe O’Neil Smith, Charlene Colt, Ann Beard, Paul DiGiammarino, Kathleen Kolar, Cutler Family Trust.