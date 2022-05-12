Mayor Wu Hosts Neighborhood Coffee Hour Monday at Doherty Park

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted a Neighborhood Coffee Hour in partnership with Dunkin’ at Doherty Park in Charlestown on Monday.

Participants enjoyed Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support was provided by City Express courier service.

Each family in attendance received a free flowering plant from the Parks Department. Residents at the event were also eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’ including Dunkin’ merchandise and ground coffee.

A large crowd gathered Monday at Doherty Playground in Charlestown as part of Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour in partnership with Dunkin’ Coffee.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hour gave Charlestown residents a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu said prior to the event that she looked forward to hearing from Charlestown residents on how the City of Boston can improve upon local parks, public areas, and City services.