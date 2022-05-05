News Briefs

Annual Scollay Square Members Exhibition at Boston City Hall

The Menino Arts Center and the Hyde Park Art Association proudly announce the Annual Scollay Square Members Exhibition at Boston City Hall, viewable through May 29, 2022. There will be an in-person reception with Mayor Wu on Thursday, May 12, from 3 – 430 pm.

The exhibition features the work of the 55 HPAA members listed below, with work in a variety of media, including painting, photography, and mixed media. Awards will be given out in all three categories during the reception, including a Best in Show award.

Local resident includes Pat McSweeney from Charlestown.