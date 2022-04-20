Heading into this Easter, Charlestown had seen a 7-percent reduction in Part One crime, compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

According to Boston Police, 66 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area 15 between Jan. 1 and April 10 of this year, as opposed to 71 during the same timeframe in 2021. And this year has still seen a more than 20-percent drop from the five-year average of 83 Part One crime incidents as well.

(Part One Crime includes violent crimes [homicide, rape and attempted rape, robbery and attempted robbery, and aggravated assault], as well as property crimes [burglary and attempted burglary, larceny and attempted larceny, and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft.])

No homicides have been reported this year, compared to one in 2021, while there was one rape or attempted rape in 2022 as opposed to none last year. (The five-year average in the district was one homicide and two rapes or attempted rapes.)

Robberies and attempted robberies saw a 75-percent spike, as the number climbed to seven from four last year. (The five-year average for this category was five incidents.)

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 29 percent, with five this year as opposed to seven in 2021. (The five-year average for this category was also five incidents.)

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault were down nearly 63 percent as the number fell to three from eight last year. (The five-year average for this category was eight incidents as well.)

Commercial burglaries were up fourfold as the number climbed to four from one in 2021. (The five-year average for this category was also one incident.)

Residential burglaries, on the other hand, were down one-third as the number fell to six from nine last year. (The five-year average for this category was eight incidents.)

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle saw a slight uptick, with 18 this year as opposed to 17 in 2021. (The five-year average for this category was 22 incidents.)

Contrastingly, other larcenies were down slightly, from 21 last year to 20 in 2022. (The five-year average for this category was 32 incidents.

Auto theft dropped to two incidents from three last year (while the five-year average was six incidents).

Citywide, Part One crime was up 3 percent, with 3,604 incidents this year as opposed to 3,495 in 2021. (The five-year average for Part One crime citywide was 3,987 incidents.)