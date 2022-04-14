Wu announced Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series in partnership with Dunkin’ in neighborhood parks citywide from May 4 to June 30.

Mayor Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a unique opportunity to speak directly with the Mayor and staff from City departments about open space and their neighborhoods. Through these conversations, and a suggestion box at each site, Mayor Wu looks forward to hearing how the City of Boston can improve upon local parks, public areas, and City services.

“Our administration hopes to get City Hall out of City Hall into our neighborhoods—meeting residents where they are and connecting every community to civic activism,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to spending time with our residents in parks across our city.”

Participants will enjoy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and assorted Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats along with fresh fruit from Star Market. Additional support is provided by City Express courier service. Each family in attendance will receive a free flowering plant from the Parks Department, while supplies last. Residents at each event will also be eligible to win a raffle prize from Dunkin’ including Dunkin’ merchandise and ground coffee.

All coffee hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

Mayor Wu’s 2022 Neighborhood Coffee Hours in the Back Bay, Fenway/Kenmore, Bay Village/Chinatown, and the South are scheduled as follows:

Back Bay

Wednesday, May 25

Commonwealth Avenue Mall (Arlington Street entrance)

15 Commonwealth Avenue

Fenway/Kenmore

Wednesday, May 18

Ramler Park

130 Peterborough Street

Bay Village/Chinatown

Thursday, June 2

Elliot Norton Park

295 Tremont Street

South End

Friday, June 10

Peters Park

230 Shawmut Avenue

For more information and updates on possible weather cancellations, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, on their social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting boston.gov/parks.