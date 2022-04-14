Baker Highlights Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry Report at Charlestown’s Wind Tech Testing Center

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker joined Environmental Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, MassClean Energy Center (MassCEC) CEO Jennifer Daloisio, Rep. Dan Ryan and Rep. Josh Cutler at MassCEC’s Wind Technology Testing Center in Charlestown to provide an update on clean energy jobs.

At the event in Charlestown, Gov. Baker reported that MassCEC’s 2021 Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry Report highlights that over 101,000 clean energy workers are employed in the Commonwealth as of December 2020, representing an increase of 68% since 2010.

Gov. Baker was joined by Rep. Josh Cutler, Environmental Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, Rep. Dan Ryan and MassCEC) CEO Jennifer Daloisio.

“With our continued investments and support, Massachusetts continues to be a national leader in driving the clean energy economy,” said Baker at the event. “The Commonwealth is committed to being net zero as a state by 2050, and the strength of the clean energy industry in Massachusetts will ensure we meet these goals cost effectively while delivering economic benefits to all of Massachusetts.”

Baker said in addition to increasing clean energy jobs, like the jobs at Charlestown’s Wind Technology Testing Center, the clean energy industry contributed $13.7 billion to the gross state product (GSP), accounting for roughly 2.4% of the commonwealth’s GSP.

MassCEC’s Wind Technology Testing Center in Charlestown is used for testing turbines and other equipment that will be deployed in the burgeoning offshore wind industry. It is the only such facility in North America.

“There is no question that 2020 was a difficult year that impacted many industries, including clean energy,” said Daloisio. “However, the clean energy industry in Massachusetts is resilient, largely due to the investments the Baker-Polito administration continues to make in order to effectively transition our state to a brighter future that spurs economic growth, promotes equity, and creates opportunities for all residents of the commonwealth.”

According to the report the industry’s contribution to GSP has increased by 50% since 2012, outpacing the 31% growth in the overall Massachusetts GSP during the same time. The report also found that Massachusetts ranks number one in the country for median clean energy wages and found that 61% of clean energy establishments are small businesses with 10 employees or fewer.

“The Baker-Polito administration has a longstanding commitment to invest in the clean energy sector while implementing policies that will protect our planet and create the green workforce of the future,” said Secretary Theoharides. “Led by first in the nation offshore wind projects, the commonwealth is poised to generate gigawatts of clean affordable electricity and thousands of good paying jobs.”