News Briefs

Charlestown Old Schoolboys Scholarship Applications Available

The Charlestown Old Schoolboys is pleased to announce that scholarship applications are now available. The following critera has been established to:

Available to young men from Charlestown,

Is a senior in high school or a Freshman, Sophomore or Junior in college, trade school, prep school

Plans to attend college, prep school or trade school.

Applications are available at the Boston Public Library, St. Mary/St Catherine of Sienna office, St. Francis de Sales office

and the Boys and Girls Club.

Applications are due April 15, 2022.

For any questions, please contact Jim OBrien at 617-543-5384

City Golf Courses Open for 2022 Season

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced that the City of Boston’s municipal golf courses are now open for the 2022 season.

The City owns and operates the William J. Devine Golf Course in Dorchester and the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park designed by Donald Ross. Both have received national accolades as must-play courses when golfing in the Boston area.

Golfers can go to cityofbostongolf.com for tee times and rates. Boston residents can also go to that site to enter a raffle for a season pass. For updates, the City’s golf courses can be followed on Twitter @FranklinParkGC and @GeorgeWrightGC.

Founded in 1938, the 18-hole par 70 Donald Ross-designed George Wright Golf Course is a hidden gem in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston open seven days a week through November. Contact PGA Professional Scott Allen at (617) 364-2300 for more information.

The second-oldest public golf course in America and part of the historic Emerald Necklace, the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park in Dorchester offers a pleasant golf experience only minutes from downtown Boston and is open year-round, weather permitting. The outdoor patio features chairs, tables, and umbrellas with seating for up to 100 people. Contact PGA Professional Kevin Frawley at (617) 265-4084 for more information.

Tee times are required in advance. The pro shop, restaurant, and bathrooms are all open, and sanitation stations are provided throughout the clubhouse building.

Charlestown Mothers Association Scholarship Applications Available

The Charlestown Mothers Association is pleased to offer up to $6,000 in college scholarships to high school graduates who have been residents of Charlestown for at least five years, and will be attending college this fall. The amount of each scholarship awarded will be determined by the CMA Scholarship Committee. Copies of the application are available at the “Scholarship” tab on the CMA website, www.charlestownmothersassociation.org. The completed application is due by April 22, 2022. Any questions, please email [email protected]