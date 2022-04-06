Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Applications Now Available

We are pleased to announce a total of $25,000 in scholarships for 2022. Scholarships in the amounts of $7,500 each will be awarded to two college freshmen, $2,000 each to three college upperclassmen and $1,000 each to four high school students.

Growing up in Charlestown, Ryan “Duce” Morrissey participated in many educational and sports programs. He proudly wore the nickname “Duce” following in his father’s footsteps. At seventeen and a high school senior, he looked forward to his next chapters…prom, graduation, military or public service. Sadly, his dreams were left unfulfilled when his young life was taken in a senseless act of violence. Ryan made an everlasting impact with his infectious smile, witty sense of humor and love for family, friends and community.

The Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund was founded with the aim of helping other students achieve their goals by reducing some of their financial burden. Students, who like Ryan, study hard, play hard and put their efforts into helping others.

Forms and eligibility criteria are available on our website (www.ryanmorrisseyscholarship.com) or by emailing us ([email protected]) Area schools and community organizations have also been notified. The deadline for college freshmen applicants is April 22, 2022. The deadline for college upperclassmen and high school students is May 1, 2022.