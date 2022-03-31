USS Constitution to Begin Summer Hours of Visitation

USS Constitution is scheduled to shift their hours of free public visitation for the Summer season starting Tuesday, April 5.

During Summer hours of operation, Constitution will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All guests, age 18 and older, are required to show a valid state or federal photo I.D. or a passport to board the ship.

While aboard, guests may walk the ship at their own pace and ask questions to the ship’s active-duty Navy Sailors.

In addition to answering guests’ questions, Sailors give presentations on the ship’s history every 30 minutes.

The USS Constitution Museum is currently open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.