G2Team Proves ‘Two Are Better Than One’

While Charlestown resident Scott Grigelevich didn’t officially launch his career as a real estate broker until around three years ago, he had previously spent the better part of the past two decades assisting Marius Gallitano, his husband and now business partner, in offering concierge real-estate services.

Grigelevich spent his first 20 years of career, beginning in the late ‘90s, working in the hotel and hospitality industry. He helped open XV Beacon Hotel and Nine Zero Hotel right around the corner in the early 2000s, and also served as director of sales and marketing for the Lenox Hotel from 2007 to 2015, during which time he helped oversee the $55+ million renovation of the historic Back Bay building.

The g2Team’s Scott Grigelevich (left) and Marius Gallitano.

Gallitano, meanwhile, has been working for a realtor for the past 25 years. He and

Grigelevich have been together as a couple for 20 years. They will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in March of 2022.

In 2018, the two men became “partners in life and business,” said Grigelevich, when he became a Realtor and joined Gallitano to form g2Team working out of Compass Real Estate’s office in Cambridge.

“I had personally been helping him for the better part of both decades, and being in sales and marketing, the transition into real estate sales was a very natural extension for me,” said Grigelevich. “Hospitality, by nature, means you innately want to take care of people, which translates well when helping purchase or sell a home, a very intimate journey.”

Added Grigelevich: “All I want is for people to not have to worry about anything, during this often-stressful experience.”

According to g2Team’s website: “Seeing real estate through a different lens than most, Scott can guide clients through every facet of the ever-changing cycle of buying/selling/renting a property. From first-time home buyers/sellers to seasoned investors, he makes it a priority to oversee every step of this exciting, and often-complicated journey.”

As Grigelevich sees it, he and Gallitano offer the yin and yang of concierge real estate services, much to the benefit of their clients.

“Marius is a very analytical, black-and-white thinker, while I’m more of a creative, out of the box thinker,” said Grigelevich. “We often come at things from very different angles, but we get to the same solutions when it comes to business and what is best for our clients.”

Among g2Team’s specialty services are Buyer’s Agent, Listing/Seller’s Agent, Relocation, Consulting, Property Management, Landlord, and Investments, and their memberships include Pricing Strategy Advisor, National Association of REALTORS, and Real Estate Negotiation Expert.

“We are fortunate to equally represent the buyers and sellers in the Greater Boston area,” said Grigelevich, who was also named a member of The RE/MAX Platinum Club 2020. He’s catching up to Gallitano, who has been named to the Executive and Platinum Clubs over the years.

“Something we feel we always bring to the table is our arsenal of partners, whom our clients then have access to. It’s called ‘concierge services’ because you’re utilizing someone’s network – their vendors, their attorneys, their lenders, their painters, their electricians, their contractors,” he added.

Grigelevich and Gallitano, meanwhile, have called Oak Street home for the past 10 years, and both men are active in the Charlestown community: Gallitano served on the boards of the Charlestown Sprouts Community Garden and the Little Mystic Steering Community, while Grigelevich will soon be joining the board of the Charlestown YMCA.

As for what sets g2Team apart from other real estate brokers, Grigelevich said “two is better than one.”

“Our clients are in both of our hands from the beginning, and they become a part of our team throughout the whole transaction,” said Grigelevich “Our clients can feel our synergy and how in synch we are in business and in life.”

For more about g2Team, visit www.g2Boston.com or email Scott Grigelevich and Marius Gallitano at [email protected]