Artists’ Group of Charlestown Kicks off Their 2022 Events

On March 25, the StoveFactory Gallery re-opens this spring with a bold and vibrant celebration of color entitled “Vivid: Expressions of Intense Color.” According to the Gallery Chair, Julie Alailima and AGC President Dara Pannebaker, “Vivid” will include over eighty pieces of art from all forms of media. More than 160 submissions from 53 artists in an open and public call for art were considered – an AGC record!

“Vivid” also included a very special Guest Juror, Martha Starr. An AGC Member, StoveFactory Artist, and member of the Charlestown community, Martha aided in the difficult task of reviewing all of the art submissions, and helped ensure that the pieces in the exhibition fit in the theme of the show and were high quality.

“Vivid” opens on Friday, March 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM (no reception). It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays (March 26 and 27, and April 2, 3 and 9 and 10) from 12:00 – 5:00 PM.

About the StoveFactory Gallery and Artists’ Group of Charlestown:

The StoveFactory Gallery is a 950-square foot space in a renovated 19th century factory building with exposed beam ceilings, white walls, and windows.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC), a non-profit organization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, where almost all of their programming is held.