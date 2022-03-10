News Running for a Good Cause by Patriot-Bridge Staff • March 10, 2022 • 0 Comments Caitlin Shanley, a speech language pathologist for the Boston Public Schools and a resident of Charlestown on March 20 will be running 21 miles around Boston to the seven homes of her students who have Down syndrome to recognize World Down Syndrome Day (which is actually March 21 but there is school). Caitlin partnered with Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress last year after getting the idea during one of her many materials drop offs for my students who were still learning remotely. She always tries to do something special on March 21 as she has a family member with Down syndrome and had to get creative with Covid. It’s not common to haveseven students with Down syndrome, but I work at an inclusion school that they all attend. This year she is even stopping at one of the Art Teacher intern’s house who also has Down syndrome. Her route will be from Charlestown, to Roxbury, then on to Dorchester, then Mattapan, then West Roxbury to the South End and back finishing up Monument Ave at the Monument. Her family andfriends and some of the students come to meet me at the Monument. Over the last year of doing this and being part of MDSC’s marathon team with the help of generous friends and family, she raised around $17,000 for the students. For donations please contact Caitlin at [email protected]