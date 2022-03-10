Local Students Earn Academic Honors

UMF Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces Carleigh Schievink of Charlestown was named to the

Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. University of Maine Farmington (UMF) maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

