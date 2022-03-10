Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Kick-off Roast Is Set for March 12

Governor Charlie Baker (R-Massachusetts) and Attorney General Maura Healey (D-Massachusetts) will join host State Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) at the head table for the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 12, beginning at 6:30 pm at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street in Charlestown. Baker and Healey play a part in the event along with over 75 federal, state, and local elected officials confirming they will also join what is sure to be a hilarious evening of good-humored, at times self-deprecating political satire, a hallmark of the annual kick-off of St. Patrick’s Day roast including; Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, State Auditor Suzanne Bump, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy and more! According to a spokesperson for Herb Reed Enterprises, LLC, “Rock & Roll, Vocal, and Grammy Halls of Fame group, The Platters (Only You, Twilight Time, The Great Pretender), will fly in for a special performance and join some of Boston’s well-known comedians to enhance the political humor.” In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include live Irish music, step dancers, bagpipers, and the annual presentation of the Golden Shamrock Award to a community leader. This year’s recipient is Gladys Vega of La Colaborativa in Chelsea. Gladys has been a hero in the region during the pandemic making it her mission to save her community from the ravages of COVID-19. This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston area, and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), the host of the Annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, will also be at the event. For tickets and event information, please call (617) 387-3327. Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating high school students, as well as a giant toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout Greater Boston.

CONTACTS: Media Logistics and Information, Frederick J. Balboni, Jr. (978) 518-7463.

[email protected]

DiDomenico Foundation Information, Tricia DiDomenico (617) 818-4661.