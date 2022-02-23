News Briefs

Charlestown Resident Competes at U.S. Skating Championships for Boston College Eagles

Gemma Parker, a member of BC’s Synchronized Skating team, will be competing with the team at the 2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships on March 5th in Colorado Springs, CO. Gemma is in her first year at BC, majoring in Psychology. She graduated last year from the Boston Latin School and did her senior capstone project on diversity in figure skating. Gemma has represented The Skating Club of Boston since 2009.