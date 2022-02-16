USS Constitution Museum Nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award

The USS Constitution Museum has made the list of 20 nominees for USA Today’s 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards in the category of “Best History Museum.” The USS Constitution Museum was nominated for and won this award in 2021, ranking #5 in a highly competitive category of top museums from around the United States. The Museum is the sole nominee in this category from Boston.

“We are honored to be recognized in such fine company,” said Anne Grimes Rand, USS Constitution Museum President & CEO. “The USS Constitution Museum creates lifetime memories through hands-on experiences and innovative exhibits that explore the travels of ‘Old Ironsides.’ As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Museum’s founding in 2022, we are proud to receive this national recognition for the second year in a row.” Rand continued, “Last year our wonderful community of visitors, friends, and partners voted diligently for us, and we won. With their invaluable support, we hope to do it again.”

A panel of experts and 10Best editors selected the USS Constitution Museum as a nominee for 2022. The contest launched on Monday, February 14 at 12 noon ET and ends on Monday, March 14 at 11:59 am ET.

Winners are determined by online votes and people can vote daily for one month starting today, February 14.

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the stories of “Old Ironsides” and those associated with her. This award-winning non-profit provides an environment where inter-generational groups seeking an enjoyable and educational experience can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The Museum’s mission is to engage all ages in the story of Constitution to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. For more information, visit usscm.org.