News Open House by Patriot-Bridge Staff • February 16, 2022 • 0 Comments On February 8, community members joined The Flatley Company to learn more about the redevelopment at425 Medford Street. The Open House covered a range of topics and community members were encouragedto visit each station to learn more and ask questions. The stations included: resiliency, urban and landscapedesign and uses, and community benefits. The developer has listed resiliency as a priority because of its major impact it could have on the region. The new measures are seeking to not only protect the Flatley land but hundreds of acres across Charlestown, Somerville and Cambridge. The developer plans to schedule more meetings with the community. For more information on the project please visit www.425medford.com.