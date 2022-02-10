Harbor House Collective Up and Running in Chelsea

Harbor House Collective, Chelsea’s new adult-use cannabis dispensary and cultivation facility, is up and running and will hold a series of special grand opening events this weekend.

Owned by the Londono family, who ran a successful wholesale flower business from the spot for years, Harbor House Collective began selling a wide array of cannabis products produced from the dispensary’s onsite grown facility at 80 Eastern Ave. While the Londono family will continue to operate the flower business at a new location they converted their Eastern Avenue warehouse into a 20,000-square-foot vertically integrated marijuana facility. The dispensary was approved by the Chelsea Zoning Board in 2019.

The facade of Harbor House Collective complimented by the recent snowfall throughout the City.

Harbor House Collective’s General Manager Mike Kerwin said on Friday, Feb. 11 the dispensary will join community partners in cutting the ribbon on the new facility at 1 p.m. The event will feature a food truck, music as well as the unveiling of some new cannabis products not yet on the menu.

“So we opened our doors on December 27 so it has been all word of mouth as we worked out some of the kinks,” said Kerwin. “We will cut the ribbon on the new facility at 1 p.m. Friday and we will have a food truck. Across the Border, for customers on both Friday and Saturday. We will also be offering a bunch of new products that haven’t made it to the menu yet with some new pricing on products.”

Kerwin, who holds a medical marijuana license and has used cannabis to control his epilepsy since his youth, said the final product produced from Harbor House Collective’s onsite grow facility is some of the best cannabis products in the state.

“Specifically our flower, which is grown with care under the right conditions, so when you put good stuff in you get good stuff out,” said Kerwin. “People are coming from all around to come and get our product because it’s really hard to find good stuff, especially cannabis concentrates, in Massachusetts. A lot of folks with medical cards, including myself, would travel to Maine or Rhode Island to get better products.”

Kerwin said Harbor House Collective aims to end the cross border hunt for superior cannabis by offering a top quality product.

“When it comes to Cannabis flowers and products, we only want the best, and we want the same for our customers,” he said. “At Harbor House Collective we strive for the highest quality cannabis by starting with a focus on a premium selection of cannabis genetics. Our cultivation team is always improving by handpicking our genetics in-house ensuring each strain has been hunted, grown, and manicured following our strict attention to details in terpenes, potency, and overall appeal to the consumer. We grow our plants locally, adhering to industry best practices.”

With a statewide focus on getting more equitable licenses to minority owned dispensaries, Harbor House Collective is a true family-run, minority-owned marijuana establishment.

“We’ve hired over 65% of local people with 45 % from Chelsea and Revere,” said Kerwin. “Thirty two percent of employees are female and 59% are minorities so we really have been trying to focus on creating a business that is representative of the community.”

Kerwin said the Londono family has had strong roots in Chelsea for a longtime. Father Miguel Londono is the principal owner while his son, Gabriel, will serve as CEO. Harbor House Collective’s hours are Monday – Saturday 10 am- 8 pm.