News Briefs

Get in Shape with City of Boston’s Virtual Winter Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) recently launched the 2022 Boston Parks Winter Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts with free virtual classes being held from now through April 30. Everyone is welcome regardless of fitness level.

Current winter offerings led by certified fitness instructors include Afrobeats Dance, Chair Meditation, Chair Yoga, Dance Fit, Strength Training, and Zumba®. For class descriptions and more information including dates and times, please visit Boston.gov/winter-fitness.

The program is tailored to the various interests of residents with offerings including accessible, age-friendly classes as well as classes for those new to group fitness. By engaging in a citywide effort to increase opportunities for physical activity, BPHC and the Parks Department aim to further reduce barriers to active living and achieve the goal of ensuring that Bostonians have ample opportunities to be active year-round.

Participants can visit Facebook and Twitter at @healthyboston and @bostonparksdept or call (617) 961-3047 for cancellations and class updates.

Celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day by Visiting Find Mass Money

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg and the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators are celebrating National Unclaimed Property Day… and you should be too!

One in ten Massachusetts residents have unclaimed money including citizens like Kelly who recently discovered how easy it was to claim her money.

“Checked my name and found money at FindMassMoney.com.” said Kelly. “Once I found money for myself, I started checking my family and friends…even work colleagues! I found money for them too! With this ‘found’ money, we ordered take out from a local restaurant. I didn’t have to cook, and we helped a struggling restaurant in our town.”

The Treasury is currently holding over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property. Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

“Take a minute on Unclaimed Property Day to check your name like Kelly,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Our team is prepared to walk you through the claims process.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. In 2021, Treasury processed over 113,000 claims and returned over $174 million in cash and securities to its rightful owners.

There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest. Searching for unclaimed money is always free by using FindMassMoney.com.

Forum for District 1 City Councilor Candidates

There is an upcoming Zoom forum hosted by the Pier 5 Association Inc. for the two candidates running for City Council, an open seat vacated by Lydia Edwards as now she has won office for State Senate.

The two candidates Tania Del Rio and Gabriella Coletta will be presenting their platform and taking questions from the moderator as well as questions from the participants in the Zoom meeting.

The Zoom meeting will be taking place on Monday, February 7 at 7pm.

The site to call in is:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://bit.ly/Pier5Assoc.

This is an opportunity to ask questions that you feel strongly about relating to your community. The candidates will offer their responses and give the listener / participant an idea of where they stand on many different and important issues, such as climate resiliency, infrastructure, building, urban renewal, affordable housing, historical and quality of life issues relating to open and green space.

The Pier 5 Association was formed specifically to make sure the pier is a public waterfront space for all the Community of Charlestown. We welcome you to visit www.Pier5.org and learn about the ongoing efforts. We hope you will join and contribute your input toward making the reality of a waterfront park a special place for all. Lastly, the Pier 5 Association is a 501c3 organization.