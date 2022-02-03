New Charlestown COVID Testing Site

The Kennedy Center and the Bunker Hill Associates in collaboration with the Boston Housing Authority and the Charlestown Resident Alliance, are providing FREE community-wide COVID-19 testing for Charlestown residents. This walk-in site is at 55 Bunker Hill Street, in Charlestown. The new Charlestown testing site offers FREE PCR tests for all ages and will be coordinated by GENETWORx Laboratory. Results will be available within 48 hours. All results are protected by federal and state privacy laws.

The expanded testing capacity will increase equitable access to COVID-19 testing options in Charlestown while helping alleviate the stress of residents and providers. “The Kennedy Center remains committed to providing critical resources to help keep our community healthy. We want to thank the Bunker Hill Associates, Boston Housing Authority, and the Charlestown Resident Alliance for their partnership and commitment to the community” Crystal Galvin, Director of Community Services.

“We, at the Bunker Hill Associates, are so proud to be part of this collaboration. It is truly community engagement at its best.” Kimberly Mahoney, Bunker Hill Associates. The Boston Housing Authority and the Charlestown Resident Alliance have been tremendous partners in making this important collaboration possible. While we’re optimistic about the decrease in COVID cases, the Center remains committed to ensuring that Charlestown’s most vulnerable have access to testing and support.

For questions or more information, please contact Crystal Galvin, Director of Community Services at (617) 241-8866 x.1352