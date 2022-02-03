News Charlestown Under Snow by Patriot-Bridge Staff • February 3, 2022 • 0 Comments A near record snowstorm hit Charlestown leaving an average of two feet of snow. Weather forecasters predicted this storm would be very fast and harsh, making hazardous conditions for driving and snow removal. Hurricane winds swept through leaving residents with plenty of shoveling. The hard-working Charlestown residents managed to survive this historic storm as it was the fourth biggest storm to roar through in years.