News Briefs

Shoveling Today? Remember the Mailbox

It takes more than a few flakes to deter letter carriers from making their appointed rounds throughout New England. “But, if they cannot reach your mailbox, they cannot deliver your mail,” said David Guiney, Postmaster of Boston.

“The Postal Service treats safety and service with equal priority,” Guiney said, “That’s why we remind you to include that mailbox in your snow removal routine.”

Letter carriers are on the front line of severe weather conditions. Doorstep deliveries, painted porches and steps quickly grow hazardous. “While salting and rubber-backed mats help, we rely on you to clear the snow,” Guiney said. “If there’s a warm spell, and the melting snow puddles, a quick freeze can make a sidewalk slick again.”

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. “The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up,” said Guiney. “The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier full visibility.”

“Please watch for slow-moving postal vehicles, carriers on foot, and children that play near mailboxes or snow banks,” he said. “And don’t zip by neighbors who are clearing mailboxes or collecting their mail. Let’s all stay safe.”

Check CO Alarms and Keep Vents Clear of Snow

With the season’s first significant snow, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminded residents to test their carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and keep dryer, furnace, and other exhaust vents clear of snow.

“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of fatal poisoning, and home heating equipment is the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “As part of your storm planning, check your CO alarms to be sure they’re working properly, and if an alarm is more than five to seven years old, replace it.”

Residents should also be sure to keep outside vents clear of falling, drifting, or shoveled snow. In January 2005, 7-year-old Nicole Garofalo died when a heating vent was blocked by snow drifts outside, allowing carbon monoxide to accumulate inside her Plymouth home. This tragedy led toNicole’s Law, which requires CO alarms on every habitable level of a Massachusetts residence.

“Fuel-fired heating appliances like dryers, furnaces, boilers, and fireplaces are all sources of carbon monoxide,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. “If the vent or flue is blocked, this poisonous gas can reach deadly levels inside the home. Know where the vents on your home are, be sure to clear them when shoveling, and be careful not to blow snow onto them if using a snowblower.”

Massachusetts fire departments reported nearly 18,000 CO incidents in 2020, officials said, and 92% were in residential settings. The poison gas can cause headache, fatigue, dizziness, and/or nausea at lower concentrations and death at higher concentrations. Exposure while asleep is particularly dangerous.

For more information on carbon monoxide and CO alarms, visit the DFS website.

Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard 2022 Annual Membership Drive

Joining the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard is a great way to get involved in the community and to stay informed on important issues and current events. Become a member in 2022 and join our Navy Yard community of over 200 individual and 50 business members.

2021 was another challenging year for FCNY since its founding in 2004, but we stepped up to meet the challenge. FCNY has donated to local non-profit organizations providing services to Charlestown residents, focusing on food insecurity, and recreational support for Charlestown youth. We held our annual outdoor summer concert featuring the Harvard Jazz Band and provided our regular dissemination of important community news and events through our website and email distribution list.

FCNY is a great way to meet your neighbors and new friends, please join today.

Membership categories are: Individual $25, Family $30, Supporter $50, Patron $100 and Benefactor $250. Corporate memberships are also welcome. Contributions are tax deductible.

For more information visit our website www.friendscny.org or email: [email protected]

FCNY is an independent, non-profit civic organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the Navy Yard while preserving its historic character.