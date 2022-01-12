BPDA to Hold Meeting on Sullivan Square Project

The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) will be hosting a virtual Impact Advisory Group (IAG) meeting on the Draft Project Impact Report (DPIR) for the One Mystic Avenue project.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and residents can log onto https://bit.ly/32DM1Kh to participate.

However, the BPDA advised that this meeting will be different from that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, IAG members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the developer and IAG members.

Developers looking to convert a 60,089 square foot parcel in an industrial corner of Charlestown between Sullivan Square and Somerville into a 25-story mixed-use development recently filed a (DPIR) with the Boston Planning and Development Agency in November.

The filing for the project at 1 Mystic Ave. triggered a public comment period under the BPDA’s Article 80 Large Project Review and residents can submit comments until January 26 at http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/one-mystic-avenue.

Since filing a Project Notification Form (PNF) with the BPDA back in January the developers, One Mystic Owner, have made changes to the project after meetings with the community and BPDA.

When the developer filed its PNF, they looked to construct 695 residential units in a 29 story building with ground food commercial space. The updated plans look to construct a 478,880-gross-square-foot, 25-story building with 639 units on the site currently occupied by the BellSimons Cos. (an HVAC, refrigeration, and plumbing service), Flynn’s Auto Salvage, a transformer building, and a cell tower.

According to the DPIR the building will have studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, as well as 37 three-bedroom apartments added to accommodate families. In their filing the developers also call for 17 percent of the units to be income-restricted under the BPDA’s Inclusionary Development Program units. This is five percent more income-restricted units than required and first pitched to the community last winter. At past meetings with the Charlestown Neighborhood Council members and residents expressed their opposition to the height of the building that would dwarf most other buildings in the area