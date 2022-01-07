Gabriela Coletta Raises 50k to Start Her Campaign

Gabriela Coletta, candidate for the District 1 Boston City Council seat, representing the neighborhoods of East Boston, North End and Charlestown announced her year-end fundraising totals. Gabriela officially opened her campaign finance account on Monday, December 27, 2021 and has already raised more than $50,000 from 243 individual donors.

“I’m humbled by the overwhelming support shown by my neighbors, friends and family in such a short period of time,” said Coletta. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked tirelessly to ensure women have access to elected office, so I am honored by how many people have already joined my team. The majority of these contributions are small donations from families and individuals across Charlestown, East Boston and the North End. I am proud to run such an inclusive campaign with support from each corner of this district and will continue to grow my campaign over the coming weeks.”

Coletta is the first candidate to announce her funding, raising the impressive amount in just one week. All candidates are required to disclose their fundraising in the new year.

Coletta has served the communities of Charlestown, East Boston and the North End for the entirety of her career. She is the current External Relations manager for the New England Aquarium and previously served as Lydia Edward’s Chief of Staff on the City Council. The Council seat is being vacated by Edwards, a date for the election will be set in the coming weeks.

Gabriela Coletta has dedicated her entire life working in service to others and empowering her neighbors to become involved in local democracy. She’s currently the External Relations Manager at the New England Aquarium where she advocates for a more resilient, inclusive, and accessible waterfront for all Bostonians. She is the former Chief of Staff to Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards for three and a half years serving the neighborhoods of Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End. Prior to that, Gabriela has worked to elect women across the Commonwealth including as Councilor Edwards campaign manager during her successful 2017 run and as Associate Director at the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus. She was also the Field Director for State Representative Adrian Madaro (D-East Boston) and subsequently his Community Liaison for over four years. For more information, please visit gabrielacoletta.com.

The following article was submitted by the campaign to elect Gabriela Coletta.