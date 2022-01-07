COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing at New Health Added Weekend Dates

On Saturday, January 8, NEW Health will offer a vaccine clinic at their Charlestown site for families to come at the same time to get their vaccines (1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose), boosters, and pediatric vaccines. The clinic is booked and no longer taking appointments, but media are welcome onsite day-of.

Due to high demand, NEW Health will also offer two additional COVID testing sessions on Saturday, January 8 and again on Saturday, January 15 at their North End site from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. . Appointments need to be scheduled in advance by calling 617-643-8000. Testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms or who was exposed to someone who tested positive, regardless of insurance; the ongoing schedule at the North End and Charlestown locations is noted below.

Media are welcome at all sites for photos, b-roll and interviews with advance permission and coordination.

Vaccines, boosters and third dose vaccines can still be scheduled at regular Primary Care Physician appointments for existing NEW Health patients and at designated times for all Boston residents ages 12 years and older. Boosters are now available for anyone ages 16 and older. The ongoing appointment schedule is available here. Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham; individuals interested in making an appointment can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling 617-643-8000 for the North End location and 857-238-1100 for the Charlestown location.

NEW Health is offering Pfizer vaccinations for children (ages 5 and older), Pfizer boosters for teenagers (ages 16 and older), and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations and boosters for adults. They are also offering a booster shot to any individual who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.

NEW Health continues to offer a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to anyone with a weakened immune system, and at least 28 days since the second shot of either vaccine they received initially. NOTE: Booster shots are different dosages than third doses.

Family Vaccine Clinic

Saturday, January 8, 2022

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

NEW Health – 15 Tufts St., Charlestown, MA 02129

COVID-19 Testing – North End

Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Added Testing Days:

Saturday, Jan. 8: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Directly behind NEW Health – 332 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113 – entrance on North Bennett St.

COVID-19 Testing – Charlestown

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

NEW Health – 15 Tufts St., Charlestown, MA 02129

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.